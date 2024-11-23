Six new IPOs to watch out for next week
The upcoming week will be a busy one in the stock market with six new IPOs opening for subscription. All the offerings are from the SME sector, as no new IPOs are lined up in the mainboard segment. Meanwhile, four firms including Enviro Infra Engineers and NTPC Green are gearing up to list their shares after their recent issues.
Rajesh Power Services to launch ₹167 crore IPO
The first IPO of the week is from Rajesh Power Services, a company that provides consultancy services to state transmission and distribution firms, and private utilities and industries. The company's ₹167 crore IPO will open for subscription on November 25 and close on November 27. The price band for the offering has been fixed between ₹319-335 per share.
Rajputana Biodiesel announces fresh equity sale
Rajputana Biodiesel, a supplier of biofuels and their by-products, will launch its IPO on November 26. The issue, which will close on November 28, is an entirely fresh equity sale of 19 lakh shares. The company has priced its shares in the range of ₹123-130 per stock, with investors being able to bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares in one lot.
Abha Power and Steel, Apex Ecotech prepare for IPOs
Maker of iron and steel products, Abha Power and Steel will launch its IPO on November 27. The issue will close on November 29 with shares priced at ₹75 apiece. On the same day, Apex Ecotech will also open its IPO for subscription. The company, which provides water and wastewater treatment solutions, has priced its shares at ₹73 at the upper end of the price band.
Agarwal Toughened Glass, Ganesh Infraworld announce IPOs
Agarwal Toughened Glass will launch its IPO on November 28 with shares priced at ₹108 at the top end of the price band. On December 3, Ganesh Infraworld will open its IPO for subscription. The company's shares have been priced at ₹83 apiece. These two offerings will be the last new IPOs in the SME segment for the coming week.