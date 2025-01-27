What's the story

Are you an overseas Indian juggling taxes in two countries?

The struggle is real, but it doesn't have to be!

Enter the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA)—a lifesaver for those caught in the tax maze of their host country and India.

With DTAA provisions, you can say goodbye to paying taxes on the same income twice, claim credits, and slash your tax burden.

Here's how you can make the most of this underutilized tax hack.