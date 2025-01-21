Shedding light on benefits of hybrid funds for Indian investors
What's the story
Hybrid funds are becoming a hot favorite among Indian investors, thanks to their unique blend of equity and debt investments.
These funds are designed to balance risk and reward by diversifying across asset classes.
This versatility makes them an attractive option for those looking to level up their investment portfolio.
Grasping the benefits of hybrid funds can help investors navigate decisions that best support their financial goals.
Diversification
Diversification in one investment
Hybrid funds, with their strategic blend of equities and fixed-income securities, offer a balanced approach to diversification.
This dual nature enables investors to harness the growth potential of equities, while the stability of the debt component serves as a buffer during market downturns.
For example, during periods of equity decline, the debt portion helps offset substantial losses, effectively managing risk to the overall portfolio.
Returns
Potential for better returns
Hybrid funds can offer higher returns compared to pure debt funds, thanks to their equity component.
While equities come with higher risk, hybrid funds are strategically managed to balance this out. They aim to harness the growth potential of equities while managing risks.
For example, in a bullish equity market scenario, hybrid funds can benefit from stock price appreciation, potentially boosting the overall fund performance.
Taxation
Tax efficiency
Hybrid funds come with tax advantages, boosting your net returns.
Long-term capital gains from these funds attract a 10% tax without indexation, only if the gains go beyond ₹1 lakh in a year.
This is way better than fixed deposit interests that are fully taxable according to the investor's income tax slab.
This tax efficiency makes hybrid funds an attractive option for maximizing post-tax returns.
Management
Professional management
One of the key benefits of investing in hybrid funds is that you get professional management.
Fund managers determine the optimal blend of equities and debt, taking into account market conditions and future prospects.
Their expertise in choosing stocks and bonds ensures that the fund's goals are met while risks are reduced.
This saves investors the headache of constantly monitoring markets and making complicated decisions, making investment management a breeze.
Suitability
Suitability across investor profiles
Hybrid funds serve a broad spectrum of investor profiles - from conservative investors favoring steady returns with reduced risk, to aggressive investors pursuing higher growth potential via increased equity exposure.
By selecting an appropriate hybrid fund according to one's risk appetite and investment horizon, investors can closely align their investments with personal financial objectives without the need to understand the intricacies of each asset class.