What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the successful conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom.

The deal also includes a Double Contribution Convention.

Taking to X, Modi said he was delighted to share the news with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and that these agreements will further deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership.

He added they will catalyze trade, investment, growth, job creation, and innovation in both economies.