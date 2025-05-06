Nithin Kamath-backed company selling 'full moon ghee' for ₹2,500—What's special?
What's the story
Two Brothers Organic Farms, a Pune-based agritech start-up backed by billionaire entrepreneur Nithin Kamath, has caught the attention of many for its unique product - full moon ghee.
The organic product is made on full Moons to capture the "energy and positivity of the night sky."
It is priced at ₹2,495 for a 500ml jar and has sparked discussions on social media for its innovative marketing strategy.
Production process
It is prepared only 12 times a year
The full moon ghee is made only 12 times a year, in accordance with the lunar cycle.
According to the start-up's website, the product is "a rare treasure, crafted with care and tradition." It adds that "our Full Moon Cultured Ghee is no less than a health wonder."
The milk used to make this ghee is sourced from free-grazing Gir cows.
Description
Co-founder describes ghee as a 'sensory experience'
Two Brothers Organic Farms Co-founder Satyajit Hange called the "lactose-free full moon ghee" a "sensory experience."
He said it's an ancient Ayurvedic elixir made from A2 milk of free-grazing Gir cows.
Hange detailed the process, saying, "We take this milk, culture it to curds, and then early in the morning, between 4am and 6am we churn these curds to get butter which is melted on firewood. And all this happens on the full moon."
Public response
Social media reacts to the product
Despite the innovative marketing strategy, social media users remain skeptical about the product.
Dr. Nandita Iyer, a doctor and health educator, commented on X that "full moon" was merely a marketing tactic to justify the high price of their product.
She further stated that it "reeks of taking the customer for a fool."
Another user said, "They do a lot of good work. Unfortunately, this one is cringe."