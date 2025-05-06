What's the story

Two Brothers Organic Farms, a Pune-based agritech start-up backed by billionaire entrepreneur Nithin Kamath, has caught the attention of many for its unique product - full moon ghee.

The organic product is made on full Moons to capture the "energy and positivity of the night sky."

It is priced at ₹2,495 for a 500ml jar and has sparked discussions on social media for its innovative marketing strategy.