This is how Kia's rival to Tata Punch.EV will look
What's the story
Kia's upcoming electric vehicle (EV), likely dubbed the Syros EV, has been spotted testing for the first time. The heavily camouflaged prototype was seen plugged into an EV charging station. Despite its disguise, some design elements of the Syros EV could be seen. The vehicle's upright stance and boxy proportions were clearly visible with its squared-off wheel arches and tall glasshouse.
Design
Vertically stacked headlamps and aero-style wheels
The Syros EV sports a unique aero-style design on its wheels, hinting at an emphasis on efficiency. The front of the vehicle features vertically stacked headlamps at both ends of the bumper, while vertical taillight clusters flank the tailgate at the rear. The flat roofline and upright tailgate suggest a focus on maximizing interior space. Interestingly, the charging port is reported to be located on either the front left or right fender of this prototype model.
Market placement
It will likely be positioned below Carens Clavis EV
The Syros EV is expected to be positioned below the Carens Clavis EV, targeting buyers looking for a compact yet spacious electric crossover. Although technical details are still under wraps, multiple battery pack options could be offered with this model. Once launched, the Kia Syros EV will compete with Tata Punch.EV, MG Windsor EVs and Citroen eC3 in the compact electric vehicle segment.
Cost
Pricing and availability
The Kia Syros EV is expected to come with Level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen. The interior details remain under wraps but are likely to be similar to those of the petrol/diesel-powered models. As for pricing, expect it to fall between ₹15 lakh and ₹20 lakh bracket when launched in India sometime between January-March 2026.