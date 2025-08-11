This is how Kia's rival to Tata Punch.EV will look

Kia 's upcoming electric vehicle (EV), likely dubbed the Syros EV, has been spotted testing for the first time. The heavily camouflaged prototype was seen plugged into an EV charging station. Despite its disguise, some design elements of the Syros EV could be seen. The vehicle's upright stance and boxy proportions were clearly visible with its squared-off wheel arches and tall glasshouse.

Design Vertically stacked headlamps and aero-style wheels The Syros EV sports a unique aero-style design on its wheels, hinting at an emphasis on efficiency. The front of the vehicle features vertically stacked headlamps at both ends of the bumper, while vertical taillight clusters flank the tailgate at the rear. The flat roofline and upright tailgate suggest a focus on maximizing interior space. Interestingly, the charging port is reported to be located on either the front left or right fender of this prototype model.

Market placement It will likely be positioned below Carens Clavis EV The Syros EV is expected to be positioned below the Carens Clavis EV, targeting buyers looking for a compact yet spacious electric crossover. Although technical details are still under wraps, multiple battery pack options could be offered with this model. Once launched, the Kia Syros EV will compete with Tata Punch.EV, MG Windsor EVs and Citroen eC3 in the compact electric vehicle segment.