What's the story

The Sensex has once again crossed the 80,000 mark, rising by over 500 points in early trade today.

The rally comes after a correction of nearly 12-15% earlier this year.

The Sensex was up by 580.19 points at 80,175.78 at around 10:30am IST, while the Nifty jumped by 169.50 points to touch a level of around 24,336.75 at the same time.