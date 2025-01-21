What's the story

India's Volatility Index (VIX), popularly known as the 'fear index,' has hit a six-month high of 17.3, reflecting a bearish sentiment among investors.

The spike comes after four consecutive sessions of rise, with nearly 20% increase since the beginning of the year.

Market experts noted that the India VIX has been oscillating between 12 and 17 since August last year, indicating heightened nervousness about the Nifty outlook for the next month.