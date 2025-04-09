Why Indian students in US might soon lose working rights
What's the story
A new bill in the US Congress has sent waves of anxiety among international students, including Indians.
The proposed legislation wants to end the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, a work-authorisation scheme that currently permits them to stay in the country for up to three years post-graduation.
The move could affect thousands of Indian students pursuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) courses.
Importance
OPT program: A lifeline for international students
The OPT program is a lifeline for international students, particularly for those in STEM. It allows them to gain practical work experience in their field of study after graduation.
As per the Open Doors 2024 report, India was the top nation of origin for international students in the US in the 2023-2024 academic year with 331,602 students.
About 97,556 of them joined OPT, a significant jump from previous years.
Impact
Bill's passage could disrupt career prospects
If this bill is passed, it could derail the career options of Indian students who rely on OPT to acquire professional experience and move on to longer-term employment visas.
As Poorvi Chothani, founder of immigration law firm LawQuest, said, OPT is crucial as it enables students "to find jobs in the US for one year after they graduate and may be extended for another two years provided you are a STEM graduate and are working with a qualified US employer."
Urgency
Students urged to fast-track H-1B visa transition
Chothani also asked OPT students to expedite their transition to H-1B visa if selected in lottery or look for opportunities elsewhere.
She warned that if this bill passes, students would lose out on years of US-level salaries that help them pay off hefty student loans.
The proposed legislation is part of a wider wave of anti-immigrant policies under the current Donald Trump administration, prompting many students to urgently apply for roles that could help them convert their status.