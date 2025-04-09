Trump freezes $1B funding for Cornell University, $790M for Northwestern
What's the story
The Donald Trump administration has frozen over $1 billion in federal funding to Cornell University and $790 million to Northwestern University.
The move comes in response to active civil rights investigations at both schools.
A US official, speaking to Reuters, said that the funding being suspended includes mostly grants and contracts with the federal departments of health, education, agriculture, and defense.
Response
No official notification received by the universities
Both universities have claimed that they haven't received any official notification about the funding freeze. They were made aware of President Trump's decision through media reports.
A spokesperson for Northwestern told the New York Post that federal funds drive innovative and life-saving research, including the world's smallest pacemaker, and research against Alzheimer's disease.
"This type of research is now at jeopardy. The University has fully cooperated with investigations by both the Department of Education and Congress," they said.
University statement
Cornell's response to funding freeze
Leaders at Cornell University also said they have received no confirmation about the over $1 billion figure.
However, they said the school did receive more than 75 stop-work orders from the Department of Defense earlier Tuesday.
These were for "research that is profoundly significant to American national defense, cybersecurity, and health."
"We are actively seeking information from federal officials to learn more about the basis for these decisions," the university heads said.
Investigations
Universities under scrutiny for alleged antisemitic discrimination
Both Cornell and Northwestern were part of 60 colleges and universities warned earlier this month by the Department of Education's civil rights arm.
They were told that they could lose federal funding over alleged antisemitic discrimination and harassment on campus.
The list included six of the eight Ivy League institutions, apart from several local schools in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and one in Vermont.
Funding freeze
Trump's administration has previously halted funding over antisemitism concerns
The Trump administration has also suspended $400 million in federal funds to Columbia University over concerns of antisemitism.
Last month, Columbia signed on to nine preconditions to get its federal funding back.
The administration has also reportedly suspended $210 million in grants and contracts to Princeton University and $510 million to Brown University over alleged antisemitism on campus and examined over $8.7 billion worth of multi-year federal grant commitments with Harvard University.