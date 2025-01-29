What's the story

India's equity benchmarks witnessed a strong rally on Wednesday, with Sensex gaining over 500 points and broader indices rising up to 2.5%.

The rally was mainly fueled by strong global cues and optimism over the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's meeting.

Media, IT as well as mid- and small-cap stocks saw a surge in buying interest.

Sensex climbed 519 points or 0.68% to hit a high of 76,420, while Nifty gained 169 points or 0.73% to reach 23,126.