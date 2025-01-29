What's the story

As India approaches the Union Budget 2025, expectations are high for significant changes in tax rates and exemptions that could ease the financial burden on individuals, particularly middle-class taxpayers.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the budget on February 1, and discussions surrounding potential reforms have intensified in recent days.

Analysts and experts are advocating for adjustments to income tax slabs and an increase in the basic exemption limit to enhance disposable income for taxpayers.