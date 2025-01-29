What's the story

ITC Hotels made its debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today, with shares listing at a discovery price of ₹180 each.

The IPO-less listing comes at a nearly 31% discount from the implied price of ₹260 per share.

The listing comes after the company's separation from its parent firm, ITC.

On BSE, the shares were listed at ₹188 per share. The stock has a market cap of over ₹37,460 crore.