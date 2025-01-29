What's the story

The annual presentation of the Union Budget in India has been a longstanding tradition.

For decades, the Finance Minister presented the budget document housed within a briefcase, creating a sense of anticipation and symbolism.

However, this practice has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, reflecting the country's growing embrace of technology.

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gears up to present her eighth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, let's explore the evolution of budget presentation in India.