The 2024 Union Budget promises to boost employment with a special Provident Fund (PF) initiative.

The government plans to incentivize 30 lakh youth with a one-month PF contribution and introduce a new scheme to encourage job creation in the manufacturing sector.

Additionally, first-time employees will receive a direct benefit transfer of one month's salary, aiming to further bolster employment initiatives.

Union Budget 2024: Sitharaman promises employment boost, special PF initiative

What's the story Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented India's Budget in the Parliament today, promising a significant boost in employment. The FY25 budget has allocated ₹1.48 lakh crore for education, employment, and skill development. Sitharaman also announced the launch of three employment-linked schemes, including direct benefit transfer for first-time employees, and reimbursement to employers for Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) contributions.

Employment initiatives

Incentives for youth and women in workforce

The government plans to incentivize 30 lakh youth entering the job market, with a one-month Provident Fund (PF) contribution. Sitharaman stressed the importance of increasing women's participation in the workforce, outlining measures such as setting up hostels and organizing women-specific skilling programs.

Manufacturing boost

New scheme to encourage employment in manufacturing sector

A new scheme linked to the employment of first-time employees will be introduced, aimed at encouraging job creation in the manufacturing sector. The scheme will provide incentives related to EPFO contributions for both employees and employers, during the first four years of employment. This initiative is tipped to benefit 30 lakh youth and cover additional employment across all sectors.

Employer incentives

Government to reimburse employers for EPFO contributions

The Centre will reimburse employers up to ₹3,000 per month for two years, toward EPFO contributions for each additional employee. This initiative aims to incentivize the employment of an additional 50 lakh people. Employment-linked skilling schemes will be introduced as part of the Prime Minister's package, focusing on recognizing first-time employees based on their enrolment in the EPFO.

Employee benefits

DBT for first-time employees announced

First-time employees in all formal sectors will receive a direct benefit transfer (DBT) of one month's salary, of up to ₹15,000. This will be offered in three installments to those earning a salary of up to ₹1 lakh per month. The benefit is expected to reach around 2.1 lakh youth, further bolstering the government's employment initiatives.