What's the story Prabdev Singh, the Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s bank in India, has resigned before his term ended. Known as PD, Singh received regulatory approval for a three-year term as CEO of JPMorgan Chase Bank India in January 2023. A representative from JPMorgan has confirmed to Bloomberg News about Singh's departure and announced that Pranav Chawda, head of commercial banking for India, will take over as the head of India Corporate Banking.

Singh assumed the role of CEO from Madhav Kalyan in 2023, who was appointed as the head of payments for Asia Pacific in October 2022. Prior to joining JPMorgan in 2010, Singh spent a decade at HSBC Holdings Plc. His successor, Chawda, will expand on his current responsibilities to become the head of India Corporate Banking, as reported.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a history in India dating back to 1922. The bank initiated its commercial banking operations here, approximately 17 years ago. Currently, it operates four commercial branches across India, including locations in Delhi and Mumbai.