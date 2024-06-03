Next Article

This is effective from today

Indian Bank announces MCLR hike by 5 basis points

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:26 pm Jun 03, 202402:26 pm

What's the story The Indian Bank has declared a rise in its Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) by five basis points on most tenures. This is effective from today ie. June 3, 2024. However, this increase does not apply to the overnight and one-month tenures. Consequently, borrowers' equated monthly installments (EMIs) for loans linked to this rate will see an increase.

Rate review

ALCO reviews MCLR and TBLR rates

Loans linked to the MCLR undergo a reset period, after which borrowers' interest rates are adjusted. The bank's Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) has reviewed not only the MCLR, but also the Treasury Bills-Linked Lending Rates (TBLR) from June 3 until their next review. Factors like cost of funds, operating costs, and profit margin influence minimum interest rates. A marginal adjustment has been made in TBLR rates for tenures equal to or less than three months.

Shares surge

Indian Bank's stock rises

Following the announcement of the MCLR increase, Indian Bank's stock experienced a significant surge. The bank's shares were trading over 6% higher on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) today at around 2:20pm. This rise in stock value indicates a positive market response to the bank's decision to adjust its lending rates.