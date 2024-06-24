In brief Simplifying... In brief Cryptocurrency prices have seen a downward trend with BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, and others experiencing a drop.

Ethereum has a market capitalization of $416.58 billion

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:45 am Jun 24, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has shed 2.39% of its value over the last 24 hours, and is now trading at $62,815.67. It is 5.37% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down by 2.99% from yesterday and is trading at $3,407.81. From last week, it is down by 4.97%. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $416.58 billion.

Altcoins

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $575, which is 2.85% down from yesterday and a 5.05% fall since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after falling down 2.51% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.90% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 2.77%) and $0.11 (down 2.84%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has declined 14.96% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $126.07 (down 6.42%), $5.68 (down 1.55%), $0.000011 (down 4.6%), and $0.55 (down 3.07%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 14.96% while Polka Dot is down 10.22%. Shiba Inu is down 15.57% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 8.51%.

Stable tokens

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $57,700 (down 3.83%), respectively. UNUS SED LEO is the top gainer today. It is trading at $5.79 (up 0.50%).

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are LayerZero, Ethereum Name Service, dogwifhat, Brett (Based), and Pendle. They are trading at $2.72 (down 12.52%), $22.93 (down 10.50%), $1.59 (down 9.99%), $0.11 (down 9.94%), and $5.53 (down 9.56%), respectively.

Rankings

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges.

DeFi

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $24.85 (down 3.84%), $13.18 (down 2.85%), $9.54 (down 4.53%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $7.86 (down 5.25%), respectively.

NFT

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $7.86 (down 5.26%), $7 (down 5.40%), $1.57 (down 5.54%), $1.49 (down 4.32%), and $1.49 (down 4.88%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.3 trillion, a 1.8% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $38.26 billion, which marks a 9.29% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.54 trillion, compared to $2.44 trillion three months ago.