In short Simplifying... In short DMart's Q1 FY25 results show a 17.5% rise in net profit and an 18.6% increase in revenue, with a significant contribution from General Merchandise and Apparel.

The retail giant also expanded its footprint by opening six new stores, despite a rise in operating costs.

This positive financial performance and expansion led to a 1.15% increase in Avenue Supermarts's stock price. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Avenue Supermarts's standalone profit also rose 16.8% to ₹812 crore

DMart's Q1 results: Net profit rises 17.5%, revenue up 18.6%

By Akash Pandey 06:51 pm Jul 13, 202406:51 pm

What's the story Avenue Supermarts, the parent company of retail chain DMart, has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹773.8 crore for Q1 FY25, marking a 17.5% increase from ₹658.8 crore in the same period last year. The company also saw an 18.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations, reaching ₹14,069.1 crore compared to ₹11,865.4 crore a year ago. "Our revenue for Q1 FY 2025 grew by 18.4%," stated Neville Noronha, CEO & Managing Director of Avenue Supermarts Limited.

Standalone performance

Standalone figures show similar growth

DMart's standalone net profit also saw a significant increase, rising by 16.8% to ₹812 crore for Q1 FY25 from ₹695 crore in the same quarter last year. The standalone total revenue for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, rose by 18.3% to ₹13,712 crore compared to ₹11,584 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter. "Contribution from General Merchandise and Apparel continued to improve during the quarter," Noronha noted.

Expansion and costs

DMart expands store count, operating costs rise

DMart expanded its retail presence by opening six new stores during the quarter, bringing its total store count to 371 as of June 30, 2024. However, Noronha acknowledged that operating costs have increased due to efforts to improve service levels and build capability for the future.

Stock performance

Avenue Supermarts sees stock price increase

On July 12, Avenue Supermarts's stock closed at ₹4,953.35 on the BSE, an increase of ₹56.35 or 1.15% from the previous day's closing price. This rise in stock price precedes the company's announcement of its impressive Q1 results. The financial performance and expansion efforts seem to have positively influenced investor sentiment toward the retail giant.