The fund house also reported outflows of less than 1% of its AUM, but reassured investors of a strong liquidity situation with over half of its assets being liquid.

Quant Mutual Fund's AUM reaches all-time high of ₹94,000 crore

What's the story Quant Mutual Fund has reported that its total assets under management (AUM) have reached an all-time high of ₹94,000 crore. The net asset value (NAV) for most of its mutual fund schemes has also reached unprecedented levels. The fund house shared this information with its investors amid an ongoing investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

SEBI enquiring Quant over alleged front-running

SEBI is currently investigating alleged front-running by Quant Mutual Fund. In its statement, the fund house clarified that the regulator's data collection was not part of a routine process, but was a part of "a court-approved search and seizure operation with respect to an on-going investigation." Despite this, Quant has pledged to fully cooperate with SEBI.

Quant also reports fund outflows

Alongside the record AUM and NAV, Quant Mutual Fund also reported fund outflows from the asset management company (AMC). The fund house disclosed ₹696 crore as net outflows, and ₹877 crore as net equity outflows, which is less than 1% of the company's AUM. Despite these outflows, the current AUM remains at ₹94,000 crore, a record high.

Investors assured of healthy liquidity situation

Quant Mutual Fund has assured its investors about its robust liquidity situation, stating that it is extremely healthy with more than 54% of assets being liquid. These liquid assets include large-cap stocks, G-secs, T-bills, gold, and silver.