Up to 300% returns! Check 2024's top performing IPOs
The Indian stock market has had a solid 2024, with many mainboard issues garnering massive interest from investors. Out of the 75 mainboard IPOs, a whopping 48 have given stellar returns to investors. These stocks have skyrocketed up to 311% over their issue prices. More than 300 companies have debuted on Dalal Street this year, a sharp rise from last year's 238 IPO listings.
Jyoti CNC Automation leads with 311% return
Jyoti CNC Automation Limited has become the best performer among newly listed stocks this year. The company's shares are now trading a whopping 311% above their issue price of ₹331 per share. The stock has continued to rise since its debut on Dalal Street on January 16, after an IPO subscription period from January 9-11. Today, it gained 2.56% to close at ₹1,363.
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration delivers 282% return
Another star performer is KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited, whose shares are trading 282% higher than their issue price of ₹220 per share. The company's stock closed at ₹841 apiece on today, rising 2.11%. Since its IPO subscription period between September 25-27 and listing on October 3, the stock has been a consistent overachiever.
Premier Energies and Platinum Industries record significant gains
Premier Energies Limited and Platinum Industries Limited have also posted stellar gains this year. Premier Energies's stock has surged 176% higher from its issue price of ₹450 per share, closing at ₹1,273 apiece on December 5. Platinum Industries's shares, on the other hand, are trading 172% higher than their issue price of ₹171 per share, closing at ₹466 apiece today.
Bharti Hexacom and JG Chemicals make strong market debuts
Bharti Hexacom Limited and JG Chemicals Limited have made stellar market debuts this year. Shares of Bharti Hexacom, a Bharti Airtel subsidiary, are currently trading 147% higher than their issue price of ₹570 per share. Meanwhile, JG Chemicals's stock is trading 97% higher from its issue price of ₹221 per share. These companies have joined the list of top-performing newly listed stocks in 2024, further highlighting India's strong primary market this year.
Gala Precision Engineering and Exicom Tele-Systems outperform issue prices
Gala Precision Engineering Limited and Exicom Tele-Systems Limited have also beaten their issue prices. Shares of Gala Precision Engineering are trading 92% higher than their issue price of ₹529 per share, while Exicom Tele-Systems's stock is up 95% from its issue price of ₹142 per share.
Bajaj Housing Finance and Orient Technologies conclude top 10 list
Bajaj Housing Finance Limited and Orient Technologies Limited complete the top 10 list of best-performing newly listed stocks in 2024. The Bajaj Group company has given a return of 110% to investors against its issue price of ₹70 per share, while shares of Orient Technologies are trading 105% higher than their issue price of ₹206 per share. The strong performances of these companies highlight the overall robust health of India's primary market this year.