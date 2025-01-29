What's the story

The National Stock Exchange's Nifty index is all set to end January with its fourth consecutive month of decline, a rare event not witnessed in the last 23 years.

The trend marks an unusual period of correction for the stock market.

So far this month, Nifty has lost around 3% of its value and looks poised to close January on a negative note.

Despite today's rally, Nifty and Sensex remain down 12% from their record highs of September 2024.