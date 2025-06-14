What's the story

The Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12 had only reached an altitude of 650 feet before it started losing height, the Ministry of Civil Aviation revealed on Saturday.

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said the aircraft crashed into a medical hostel complex in Meghaninagar exactly one minute after takeoff.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was en route to London's Gatwick Airport and had 242 people on board.