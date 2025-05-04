Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights until May 6
What's the story
Air India has temporarily suspended its flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel, till May 6.
The decision comes in the wake of a missile strike near the Ben Gurion airport in the Israeli city on Sunday.
The ballistic missile launched by the Houthi rebels could not be intercepted and led to six people being injured.
The incident forced one of Air India's flights to be diverted mid-air.
Incident details
Flight AI139 diverted mid-air due to missile attack
The airline's Boeing 787 flight AI139 was flying from Delhi to Tel Aviv when it had to change its course.
A missile from Yemen fell near Ben Gurion Airport, less than an hour before the plane was due to arrive.
The plane was diverted while it was still over Jordanian airspace, in order to keep it safe as tensions keep rising in the area.
Cancelation details
Air India cancels return leg of flight AI139
Following the missile attack, Air India had canceled the return leg of flight AI139, Tel Aviv-Delhi.
The carrier released a statement confirming that all operations to and from Tel Aviv will continue to remain suspended till May 6, "to ensure the safety of our customers and staff."
This decision further reiterates the carrier's commitment to ensuring passenger safety above everything else.
Support measures
Air India offers assistance and compensation
Air India has assured affected passengers that its ground teams are helping them with alternative arrangements.
Travelers with valid tickets for AI flights during May 4-6 will be eligible for a one-time waiver on rescheduling or can go for a full refund.
The airline reiterated that the safety of its customers and crew is its top priority during this difficult time.