Green Card lottery results for US now available: Check status
What's the story
The US Department of State has released results for DV-2026 Diversity Visa (Green Card) lottery.
Applicants who submitted their entries during the October 2-November 7 window can check their lottery status online now.
To find out if you have been selected in the lottery, visit the official Entrant Status Check portal, enter the confirmation number and other details.
Process
Important dates and next steps for selected applicants
Results of the DV-2026 lottery will be available until September 30, 2026. The visa application window will last from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026.
Those selected should be quick to act as visas are limited and processed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Next, they will have to fill up Form DS-260 (Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration Application) and submit necessary civil and financial documents as instructed.
Caution
Visa application process and potential scams
Selected candidates will have to attend a visa interview at a US embassy/consulate, undergo a medical exam by an authorized physician, and pay applicable fees.
However, selection doesn't guarantee a visa - all eligibility requirements have to be met.
The US government doesn't charge a fee for entering the DV lottery, so candidates should be wary of scams/organizations requesting payment to increase selection chances.