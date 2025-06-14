Cholera outbreak in Odisha's Jajpur claims 5 lives
The cholera outbreak in Odisha's Jajpur district has claimed five lives so far, with the latest death reported on Friday.
In light of the situation, the district administration has canceled Raja festival holidays for government officials as new cases have emerged from three different locations.
Despite the rise in cases, authorities maintain that the situation is under control due to widespread awareness and early detection.
Administrative response
Raja holidays of officials canceled
The district collector's order stated, "In view of the cholera outbreak in different parts of the district, the holidays from June 14 to 16 are hereby canceled. All offices in Jajpur district will remain open as usual, and the services of employees will be utilized in case of exigency."
The chief district medical officer confirmed that one more death on Friday raised the toll to five.
Health update
Eight out of 41 samples tested positive for cholera
Public Health Director Dr Nilakant Mishra revealed that out of 41 stool samples collected from patients, eight tested positive for cholera in the Jajpur district.
However, he assured that the situation is under control due to widespread awareness, field-level prevention, and early detection and treatment.
Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja has asked neighboring districts to remain alert, as over 750 people were affected by waterborne diseases in four days.
Prevention measures
Chief Secretary reviews situation, directs health authorities
After reviewing the situation, Ahuja directed health authorities to enhance preventive measures against waterborne diseases like cholera, diarrhea, jaundice, malaria, and dengue.
He asked officials to complete sanitation work within 10 days and make all programs for disease prevention proactive and targeted.
He also recommended house-to-house surveys to detect diseases and increase beds in government hospitals.
Recovery progress
Situation gradually improving, notes CDMO
The CDMO noted that the situation is gradually improving, with over 450 patients having returned home after treatment in the last three days.
Only around 20 new patients were admitted on Friday.
About 30 critically ill patients from the district are being treated at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.
Nearly 300 patients are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Jajpur district.