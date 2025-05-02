What's the story

Air India has estimated an additional cost of about $600 million, owing to a possible year-long closure of Pakistan's airspace.

The airline has sought compensation from the Indian government for the financial loss, as per a company letter seen by Reuters.

The closure is likely to incur annual losses of over $591 million, mainly due to increased fuel consumption, extended flight durations, and the necessity for additional crew on rerouted long-haul flights.