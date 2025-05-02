What's the story

In a major development in the Indian equity market, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have surpassed foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in terms of shareholdings for the first time.

As of the March 2025 quarter, DIIs held approximately 16.91% of Indian equities, marginally ahead of FIIs, whose share stood at around 16.84%.

The change is attributed to continued selling by FIIs amid global trade uncertainties and market volatility.