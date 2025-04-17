What's the story

Gold prices in India touched an all-time high today, rising by ₹1,000.

The price of 22K gold touched ₹89,350 per 10g, while that of 24K gold hit ₹97,460 for 10g in Delhi. The rise is attributed to tariff uncertainties impacting the market.

Meanwhile, prices of silver remained stable around ₹1 lakh per kg.