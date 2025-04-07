What's the story

As part of a trade agreement, the European Union (EU) is urging the Indian government to remove high tariffs on car imports.

To this end, India is mulling a phased reduction of these tariffs from over 100% to 10%, as per Reuters.

The proposal comes despite industry lobbying to retain at least 30% tariff and defer changes in import duties on electric vehicles (EVs) by four years.

The EU's request comes weeks after the US government made a similar demand.