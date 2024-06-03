Next Article

There are no mechanical changes

Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus now get 6 airbags as standard

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:54 pm Jun 03, 202406:54 pm

What's the story Volkswagen has announced an upgrade to its Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan models, now featuring six airbags as standard across all trims. Previously, only the range-topping Topline versions and their respective GT variants, were equipped with six airbags. The safety update extends this feature to the Comfortline and Highline models, the GT trims, and special edition variants such as the GT Edge, Sport, and Sound Edition.

Cost

Pricing remains unchanged

Despite the addition of extra airbags, Volkswagen has not raised the prices of these models. The base-end Comfortline trim of the Taigun is even offered at a special price of ₹10.99 lakh for a limited time, which is ₹70,000 lower than usual. Prices for the Taigun range up to ₹20 lakh, while the Virtus costs between ₹11.56 lakh and ₹19.41 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Safety

Taigun, Virtus earn high safety ratings

Both the Taigun and Virtus have received a 5-star rating from Global NCAP. They achieved this rating with just their dual airbag-specific versions. Other safety features included as standard on both models are electronic stability control, a multi-collision braking system, a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), brake assist, and traction control. These features contribute to the high safety standards of these Volkswagen models.

Performance specs

Taigun and Virtus retain existing powertrains

In terms of performance, both the Virtus and Taigun continue with their existing powertrains. These include a 115hp/150Nm, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, 3-cylinder engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The second engine option is a 150hp/250Nm, 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol mill, mated to a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG gearbox. These specifications underline the performance capabilities of these Volkswagen models.