By selling 1,11,512 units in May, the company recorded 22% YoY growth

Suzuki Motorcycle India achieves highest-ever monthly sales in May

By Akash Pandey 05:14 pm Jun 03, 2024

What's the story Suzuki Motorcycle India has set a new record by selling 1,11,512 units in May 2024, marking its highest-ever monthly sales. This figure represents a significant year-on-year (YoY) growth of 22% compared to the 91,316 units sold in May 2023. The company's domestic sales also saw a substantial increase with a total of 92,032 units sold last month, indicating a growth of 37% from the same period last year.

Export dip

Exports decline amid strong sales

Despite the record-breaking domestic sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India experienced a decline in exports by 19.76% in May 2024. The company exported only 19,480 units compared to the 24,276 units shipped overseas in May of the previous year. However, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director - Suzuki Motorcycle India expressed satisfaction with the overall sales performance and attributed this success to their customers' trust and support as well as their dealer network's commitment.

Top performers

Suzuki's bestselling models and future plans

The Suzuki Access 125 continues to be the brand's top-selling model, followed by the Burgman Street 125 and Avenis 125 scooters. The Gixxer range — Gixxer 155 and Gixxer 250 — also significantly contributed to the overall sales volume. Additionally, the V-Strom SX 250, an adventure tourer using the same engine as the Gixxer 250, added to the sales. Unconfirmed reports suggest that an updated version of Access 125 is in works for a possible late-2024 or early-2025 launch.