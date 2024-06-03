Next Article

Brands like Honda, Mazda, Suzuki, and Yamaha are also affected

Japanese auto giants, including Toyota, caught in testing scandal

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:07 pm Jun 03, 202405:07 pm

What's the story Several Japanese automakers, including industry leader Toyota, are embroiled in a testing scandal, leading to the suspension of domestic shipments for certain car models. The local transport ministry issued this directive, after the companies reported non-compliance with standardized certification procedures for vehicle shipment. This scandal has affected major brands such as Honda, Mazda, Suzuki, and Yamaha.

Action

Transport ministry responds to certification irregularities

The transport ministry is set to conduct on-site inspections following the discovery of these irregularities. The issues came to light after it instructed 85 automakers and parts suppliers, to report any misconduct related to certification applications. This action was prompted by a safety test scandal at Daihatsu, a Toyota subsidiary.

Misconduct

Daihatsu's role in the testing scandal

In December, Daihatsu admitted to manipulating tests since 1989 and halted all factory operations, significantly impacting the Japanese economy. The company resumed shipments in April after a comprehensive ban was lifted by the government. The transport ministry expressed its disappointment over these developments, stating it is "extremely regrettable that additional wrongful acts have been revealed," which "undermine the trust of users and shake the very foundation of the vehicle certification system."

Response

Toyota suspends shipments of three models amid scandal

Toyota has announced the suspension of shipments for three models: Corolla Fielder, Yaris Cross, and Corolla Axio, due to inadequate data in pedestrian as well as occupant protection tests. The company also disclosed that internal reviews identified four other cars no longer in production that were "tested using methods that differed from the government standards." Despite these issues, Toyota assured its customers that their vehicles were safe to drive.

Honda's admission

Honda admits to testing misconduct

Honda has also confessed to misconduct in tests pertaining to noise and engine power. However, the company emphasized that its vehicles had passed corporate standards and were safe. In recent months, Toyota's bus and truck brand Hino faced a scandal over rigged engine tests in Japan. Additionally, Toyota Industries failed to conduct proper output testing for three diesel engine models' certification.