Powertrain options will remain unchanged

MG Gloster's special edition teased ahead of launch tomorrow

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:33 pm Jun 03, 202404:33 pm

What's the story MG Motor has hinted at the imminent launch of a special edition of its three-row SUV, the Gloster in India. The company released a teaser video revealing key details about the upcoming model, which is expected to compete with the Toyota Fortuner Legender. The new Gloster variant will sport blacked-out rims, black ORVMs with red inserts, and black-colored window surrounds. A dust or snow finish on the car's silhouette suggests potential new light brown or white color schemes.

A look at the interiors

The special edition MG Gloster is expected to feature an interior theme that matches the exterior paint. Despite the aesthetic changes, no alterations are anticipated in the vehicle's features or specifications. The SUV will continue to be powered by 2.0-liter turbo and twin-turbo mills, paired with an automatic transmission. The teaser video suggests a "Desert Storm" edition for the Gloster, hinting at cosmetic upgrades like a new beige theme with blacked-out elements.

Features and powertrain options

The special Gloster should be based on the Savvy trim. It will include a panoramic sunroof, a ventilated driver's seat, an auto tailgate, a 12.3-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a digital driver's display. The vehicle will boast an ADAS suite with facilities like lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and emergency braking. Two powertrain options are expected: an all-wheel-drive variant powered by a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine, and a rear-wheel-drive configuration with a 2.0-liter diesel motor.

Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the special Gloster will be disclosed tomorrow. However, it is expected to carry a premium over the standard model which starts at ₹38.8 lakh (ex-showroom).