Volkswagen reveals Golf Mk6 prototype with VR-6 engine: Check features

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:02 pm Jun 03, 202403:02 pm

What's the story Volkswagen has unveiled a previously undisclosed prototype of a Golf Mk6 model, equipped with a VR-6 powertrain. Built in 2009, the prototype was designed as a precursor to the Golf R (Mk6), and featured a 3.2-liter engine from Rothe Motorsport racing team. According to Enrico Beltz, Head of Content, Classic Communication & Media Relations at Volkswagen, this engine was based on the one that powered the Golf R32 (Mk5).

It features enhanced engine and luxury additions

The original engine, producing 247hp, was modified to generate a staggering 463hp. Torque was also significantly increased to 521Nm through numerous modifications, including the addition of a Garret GT35 turbocharger and custom pistons. The Golf Mk6 prototype also featured front brakes from an Audi RS6, 19-inch rims from a Lamborghini, and an interior adorned with Alcantara.

Prototype's performance and public display

While Volkswagen has not disclosed exact performance numbers, the high power output and relatively low kerb weight of 1,360kg, suggest that the Golf VR6 (Mk6) would have been exceptionally fast. The prototype, equipped with an all-wheel-drive system and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, could reportedly reach speeds exceeding 250km/h. It will be publicly shown at the GTI Fanfest in Wolfsburg between July 26-28 as part of the car's 50th anniversary celebrations.

Volkswagen's continued experimentation with VR-6 engines

Despite the end of the VR6 lineage after the fifth-generation model, Volkswagen continued to experiment with VR-6 engines in later Golf versions. The 2013 Golf Design Vision GTI concept and the 2015 Golf GTI Supersport Vision Gran Turismo, featured a VR-6 mill with two turbochargers, producing over 500hp. However, Volkswagen has announced that the Mk9 will be fully electric when it debuts in 2028, based on the Scalable Systems Platform (SSP).