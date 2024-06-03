Next Article

Carens represents 15% of Kia's monthly domestic sales

Kia Carens hits 1.5 lakh sales milestone in India

By Akash Pandey 01:59 pm Jun 03, 202401:59 pm

What's the story Kia Motors has announced that its Carens model has reached a significant milestone in the Indian market, selling over 1.5 lakh units in just 27 months since its launch. The Carens, currently the third most popular model from Kia behind the Seltos and Sonet, contributes to over 15% of the company's total domestic sales, according to Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer at Kia India. Additionally, nearly 17,000 units have been exported since its debut.

Consumer preferences

Carens buyers prefer top/mid trims, petrol powertrain

A significant trend among Carens buyers is their preference for top and mid trims, with half of the consumers opting for these variants. These trims are loaded with premium features such as a sunroof, ventilated seats, multi-drive modes, and Kia Connect. The petrol powertrain has emerged as the preferred choice among buyers, accounting for 57% of sales, while the diesel variant follows at 43%. Additionally, manual transmission is chosen by 62% of customers.

Model expansion

9 new variants of Carens released earlier this year

Earlier this year, Kia expanded the Carens lineup by introducing nine new variants, bringing the total number to 30. The Carens bears a starting price of ₹10.52 lakh (ex-showroom), while the new variants begin at ₹12.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end X-Line variant is priced at ₹19.67 lakh (ex-showroom) and now features exclusive updates, enhancing its appeal to potential buyers.

Technical upgrades

It now features a new diesel engine and gearbox

The updated Carens now offers a new 1.5-liter diesel engine with a six-speed manual transmission, delivering 113hp of power and 250Nm of peak torque. The U2 1.5 VGT diesel engine is now mated with a new six-speed manual gearbox, in addition to the existing six-speed automatic gearbox. The vehicle comes in both six and seven-seat configurations across various trims, catering to diverse customer needs.

Model upgrades

Carens X-Line receives exclusive updates and enhancements

Launched in October 2023, the Carens X-Line now includes a dashcam and voice commands for controlling all windows. It also offers a seven-seat configuration, previously only available in a six-seat layout. The car charger has been updated to offer more powerful 180W power, replacing the older 120W version, providing added convenience for users on the go.

Feature additions

Enhanced features across several Carens trims

Kia has improved features across multiple Carens trims with the recent update. The Prestige+ (O) trim now boasts a sunroof and improved cabin lighting with LED map and room lamps. The Premium (O) trim benefits from various enhancements, including keyless entry, an 8-speaker sound system, steering-mounted controls, and improved safety features, further enhancing the overall driving experience.