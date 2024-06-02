Next Article

It will get electric as well as hybrid powertrains

Volkswagen teases next-generation Transporter MPV ahead of debut in September

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:42 am Jun 02, 202409:42 am

What's the story Volkswagen has revealed the first set of teasers for its next-generation Transporter MPV, scheduled for a global debut in September. The unveiling will take place at the IAA Transportation show in Hanover, Germany. The new Volkswagen Transporter features a significant design overhaul. This aligns it more with newer MPVs from the company, including the Bulli concept shown previously.

Looks

Design features of the four-wheeler

The new Transporter's front grille has been refreshed, featuring headlamps that resemble those on the ID.Buzz and Multivan models. The rear of the vehicle flaunts redesigned C-shaped LED lights inspired by the popular Transporter T5, built between 2003 and 2015. These lights are complemented by horizontal character lines across the tailgate to emphasize width.

Production

The vehicle's new platform and production

The all-new Transporter shares its underpinnings as well as some body panels with the Ford Transit Custom MPV. It sits on a completely new architecture, enabling it to be available as an EV for the first time. The charging flap for electric and PHEV versions is placed under the right-hand headlight. The production of this new Volkswagen Transporter will occur at the Ford Otosan factory in Turkey.

Powertrains

Powertrain options for the new Volkswagen Transporter

The Transporter is tipped to utilize Ford's electric motors, batteries, mills, gearboxes, and chassis structures across its lineup. It will offer powertrains similar to those in the Transit, including diesel, petrol-plug-in-hybrid, and battery-electric options. The electric 'E-Transporter' is expected to match the 380km range of its Ford counterpart, and will be sold with either a 136hp or 218hp rear-axle-mounted motor. Other powertrain options include a 225hp plug-in hybrid with an 11.8kWh battery, and 2.0-liter diesel mills offering 110hp and 150hp.

Collaboration

Volkswagen and Ford's joint agreements and Indian market

Volkswagen and Ford have inked several joint agreements for co-developed and shared products. These include the Amarok pickup based on the Ranger, the upcoming Transporter MPV based on the Transit, and the Ford Explorer EV SUV based on the Volkswagen ID.4. However, in India, both brands operate independently. While Ford is trying to re-enter the Indian market, Volkswagen shares mainstream models with SKODA, which are based on the MQB-A0-IN platform.