It will debut between 2026 and 2027

Toyota's new affordable sports car in the pipeline: Expected features

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:23 am Jun 02, 202409:23 am

What's the story Japanese automaker Toyota is reportedly in the early stages of developing a new affordable sports car. It is expected to be released between 2026 and 2027. The model is tipped to be based on the S-FR concept, first showcased at the 2015 Tokyo Auto Salon. This development project is anticipated to involve collaboration between Toyota, Daihatsu, as well as Suzuki.

Model revival

Revival of Toyota's classic models under consideration

Rumors are circulating online about the potential revival of Toyota's classic models by its GR sub-division. The Starlet hatchback, known for its sporty yet affordable appeal during the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, could be the fourth model after the GR Supra, GR 86, GR Corolla, and GR Yaris. This should not be confused with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Glanza sold in South Africa under the same name.

Engine sharing

Shared engine could streamline R&D expenses

Speculation about the revival of these models has sparked discussions about a production version of the S-FR. Both models could possibly share the same turbocharged 152hp, 1.3-liter three-cylinder engine. This shared engine would allow Toyota to streamline research and development cost, for a smaller variant of the 1.6-liter four-cylinder mill used in the GR Yaris and GR Corolla hatchbacks.

Joint project

Daihatsu and Suzuki's potential role in the collaboration

Daihatsu's unveiling of the rear-wheel-drive Vision Copen concept at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, supports the possibility of a joint project. The Vision Copen concept shares similar dimensions and design with Toyota's 2015 S-FR concept, including a 1.3-liter powertrain. Suzuki could also benefit from this partnership by reviving its own front engine-RWD roadster, the Cappuccino, leveraging their successful history of rebadging each other's models in various global markets.