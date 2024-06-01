Next Article

This mass-market EV could be an electrified version of CRETA

Hyundai to unveil first mass-market EV in India by 2025

By Akash Pandey 06:15 pm Jun 01, 2024

What's the story Hyundai has confirmed the unveiling of its first mass-market electric vehicle (EV) in India in January 2025. The announcement was made by Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer of HMIL, on Saturday. The new EV will be manufactured at Hyundai's facility in Tamil Nadu, near Chennai. Currently, Hyundai offers only the Kona Electric and IONIQ 5 models in India. The forthcoming mass-market EV is tipped to be the CRETA EV.

Model speculation

Anticipated features of CRETA EV

The CRETA EV has been seen undergoing testing multiple times and is expected to be Hyundai's most accessible EV yet. The decision to electrify the CRETA model aligns with India's growing mid-size SUV segment popularity. While specific details about CRETA EV are yet to be released, it is anticipated to offer a range of approximately 400-500km. This estimate is comparable to Maruti Suzuki's upcoming eVX electric SUV, which claims a range of 550km.

Market competition

It will compete against these models

The price of the CRETA EV has not been disclosed yet, but it is expected to fall within the ₹20-30 lakh range. It remains unclear whether the car will adopt a dedicated electric skateboard platform or modify its existing one for an electric drivetrain. Upon its release, the CRETA EV will compete with other models such as MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv, Maruti Suzuki eVX, BYD Atto 3, and Mahindra XUV400.