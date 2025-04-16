US: Why tech workers on H-1B visa are at risk
What's the story
Indian tech workers in the US, mostly H-1B visa holders, are facing heightened uncertainty amid a wave of layoffs.
The trend has been exacerbated by economic fears and a volatile immigration environment.
Social media platforms like Reddit and X have witnessed a rise in posts from these workers voicing concerns over job losses, project cancelations, and even visa status.
Worrying
Layoffs to only go up
The term "Liberation Days layoffs" has gained popularity as US-based start-ups and hardware companies announce new rounds of layoffs.
A testing engineer was recently laid off due to "market conditions and the instability in the semiconductor industry."
Another employee's entire team was let go after their project was outsourced.
Experts warn that layoffs could worsen, with firms across various sectors expected to reduce up to 20% of their workforce.
Statistics
Over 2,700 tech workers laid off in April
Global layoffs tracker Trueup estimates that more than 2,700 tech workers have been laid off in April alone.
This includes major companies like Microsoft and Google.
The impact of these layoffs is particularly severe for Indian professionals as they received 72.3% of all H-1B visas issued between October 2022 and September 2023, according to United States Citizenship and Immigration Services data.
Challenges
Indian H-1B holders face career uncertainty
Neeti Sharma, the CEO of staffing firm TeamLease Digital, said that with more than 60,000 tech jobs lost globally in 2024 and tightening visa rules, Indian H-1B visa holders in the US are facing layoffs or forced returns.
She claimed that foreign workers on temporary visas are often the first to be affected due to legal constraints and limited flexibility.
Legal experts also warn of increasing challenges for Indian citizens seeking employment in the US.