What's the story

The latest biometric registration rule by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has left Indian nationals in the country confused.

According to Shilpa Gokare, Managing Partner at Gokare Law Firm, there is a general uneasiness among people about who has to re-register with the US government under this new rule.

However, immigration experts say these changes mostly affect undocumented people, not ones with valid visas.