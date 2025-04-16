New biometric rule for US visas: How it affects Indians
What's the story
The latest biometric registration rule by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has left Indian nationals in the country confused.
According to Shilpa Gokare, Managing Partner at Gokare Law Firm, there is a general uneasiness among people about who has to re-register with the US government under this new rule.
However, immigration experts say these changes mostly affect undocumented people, not ones with valid visas.
New form
G-325R: A tool for biometric data collection
The confusion arises due to a new form, G-325R, introduced by the USCIS for collecting biometric data.
This online registration is for people living in the US without legal immigration status.
However, those who already have an I-94 record are automatically registered and don't need to take any further action.
The I-94 record proves legal entry into the US and duration of stay.
Importance
I-94 records: A crucial document for visitors
The I-94 record, provided by the US Department of Homeland Security, is an important document for most visitors including workers on H-1B visa, F-1 students and B1/B2 tourists.
It serves as proof of legal entry into the country and how long one can remain here.
Such records are available online at www.cbp.gov/i94.
Additional guidelines
Registration rules for children under 14
Gokare clarified that even kids under 14 with valid I-94s are considered registered.
However, when such children turn 14 on visa categories such as H-4, L-2, TD, R-2 and B-2, they have to re-register within 30 days of their birthday and submit their fingerprints.
For Green Card holders, their kids under 14 with permanent resident status have to file Form I-90 within 30 days of turning 14, to notify USCIS about their new status.