Chinese media tells Trump to 'stop whining' amid trade war
What's the story
China Daily, the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) official English-language newspaper, has hit back at United States President Donald Trump's stance on the ongoing trade war.
The publication took aim at Trump's claims that the US is being "ripped off," calling them an attempt at "hoodwinking the US public."
This comes amid rising tensions between China and the US, with no signs of resolution in sight.
As of Wednesday, the Trump administration has announced up to 245% tariffs on Chinese imports.
China's stance
'US has been living beyond its means for decades'
In an editorial, China Daily stated that the US is not being "ripped off" by anyone.
The article argued that the real issue lies in America's excessive consumption and outsourcing of manufacturing jobs.
It accused the US of borrowing money to maintain an inflated standard of living and suggested that instead of feeling cheated, America has been benefiting from globalization.
"Rather than being 'cheated,' the US has been taking a free ride on the globalization train," the publication said.
No compromise
Trump's response amid trade war
So far, the CCP has refused to bow down to Trump and renegotiate their trade terms.
In a statement delivered by White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, Trump declared that "the ball is in China's court" and that "China needs to make a deal with us."
He further clarified that there's no difference between China and any other country except for its size.
Economic growth
China's economy shows resilience amid trade tensions
Despite the ongoing trade war, China posted better-than-expected economic figures on Wednesday.
The economy grew 5.4% in the first quarter, beating analyst predictions. This growth was largely attributed to exporters rushing to ship goods to the US before tariffs were imposed.
However, Sheng Laiyun of China's National Bureau of Statistics cautioned that US tariffs would put pressure on China's foreign trade and economy.