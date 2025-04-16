What's the story

China Daily, the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) official English-language newspaper, has hit back at United States President Donald Trump's stance on the ongoing trade war.

The publication took aim at Trump's claims that the US is being "ripped off," calling them an attempt at "hoodwinking the US public."

This comes amid rising tensions between China and the US, with no signs of resolution in sight.

As of Wednesday, the Trump administration has announced up to 245% tariffs on Chinese imports.