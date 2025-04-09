What's the story

China has upped the ante in its ongoing trade war with the United States by imposing a shocking 84% tariff on US imports, up from 34%.

The move is in direct response to President Donald Trump's massive 104% tariffs across all Chinese imports, which start Wednesday.

The Chinese finance ministry announced that these new charges will take effect from 12:01 CST (10:31pm IST) on April 10.