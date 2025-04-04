What's the story

Crude oil prices have dipped below the $65 mark, trading at $64.72 per barrel, its lowest since August 2021.

The sharp fall is mainly due to US President Donald Trump's recent imposition of new tariffs and an increase in output announced by the OPEC+ producer group.

The price fall was further worsened on Friday when China announced a 34% tariff on all US goods starting April 10.