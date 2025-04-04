What's the story

Anil Ambani-led telecom giant Reliance Communications has revealed its total financial indebtedness of ₹40,413 crore as of March 31, 2025. The amount includes short-term and long-term debts.

However, it doesn't include accrued interest on loans from banks and financial institutions of ₹30,116 crore or interest on Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of ₹3,361 crore.

All combined, the debt stands at a whopping ₹73,890 crore.