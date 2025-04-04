Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications has a debt of nearly ₹74,000cr
What's the story
Anil Ambani-led telecom giant Reliance Communications has revealed its total financial indebtedness of ₹40,413 crore as of March 31, 2025. The amount includes short-term and long-term debts.
However, it doesn't include accrued interest on loans from banks and financial institutions of ₹30,116 crore or interest on Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of ₹3,361 crore.
All combined, the debt stands at a whopping ₹73,890 crore.
Insolvency proceedings
Company is undergoing corporate insolvency resolution process
Reliance Communications is undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The company's debts will be resolved as per the provisions.
Since June 28, 2019, Anish Niranjan Nanavaty has been managing the company's affairs, business, and assets as well as overseeing its board of directors on the appointment of the National Company Law Tribunal's Mumbai Bench.
Stock performance
Reliance Communications shares show mixed performance
Despite the company's financial woes, Reliance Communications shares have had a mixed run.
The share price gained over 1% in one month but has declined by 13.5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.
In the last six months, the shares of the telecom giant have declined by 23%.