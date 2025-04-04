What's the story

The Employees's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is mulling to increase the automatic settlement limit for advance claims from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh, ANI reported.

The change, if implemented, would simplify the process of withdrawing money from provident accounts.

Sumita Dawra, Secretary at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, cleared the proposal at a recent meeting in Srinagar. It awaits approval from the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) now.