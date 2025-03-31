TikTok's US sale will be completed before April 5: Trump
US President Donald Trump has said that a deal for the sale of TikTok's operations in the country will be finalized before the April 5 deadline.
TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, has been on the lookout for non-Chinese buyers to avoid a potential ban on the app in America.
The move comes as ByteDance faces pressure from Washington over national security concerns.
Trump assures TikTok's future
Previously, Trump had given TikTok time till April 5 to find a non-Chinese customer or risk a US ban on national security grounds under a 2024 law.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he said, "We have a lot of potential buyers," adding, "There's tremendous interest in Tiktok."
He also said that he would like to see TikTok's survival.
Blackstone considering investment
According to Reuters, private equity firm Blackstone is considering a minority investment in TikTok's US operations.
The firm is said to be in talks to join existing non-Chinese shareholders of ByteDance, led by Susquehanna International Group and General Atlantic.
The companies are reportedly planning to inject fresh capital to bid for TikTok's US business, making them potential front-runners in the acquisition process.
US concerns over TikTok's Chinese ownership
The US government has raised concerns that ByteDance's ownership of TikTok could make it susceptible to the Chinese government.
Washington fears that Beijing might exploit the app for influence operations against America or to gather data on its citizens.
In light of these fears, Trump has previously indicated his willingness to extend the April deadline if an agreement regarding the social media app is not reached by then.