Apple and SpaceX clash over satellite spectrum rights: Here's why
What's the story
While Apple is heavily investing in satellite-based communications to improve connectivity in regions with weak wireless signals, Elon Musk's SpaceX has already launched more than 550 satellites through its Starlink service.
Now, both companies are vying for the same valuable spectrum rights - airwaves required to transmit their signals - which has resulted in a clash between them, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Regulatory intervention
SpaceX's push against Apple's satellite expansion
Reportedly, SpaceX has urged US federal regulators to halt an expansion of Apple's satellite communications, funded by the tech giant.
The situation escalated when SpaceX and its partner T-Mobile sought Apple's assistance in offering Starlink on iPhones.
Following intense negotiations, an agreement was reached that allows the SpaceX-T-Mobile satellite cellphone service, which will debut this summer, to integrate seamlessly with newer iPhones, while Apple maintains control over its software ecosystem.
Strategic partnership
Apple's investment in Globalstar and its implications
Apple pumped in more than $1 billion last year in Globalstar, a satellite operator that powers its satellite connection feature on iPhones.
The move is intended to assist Globalstar in developing a new global satellite fleet for enhanced space-based iPhone communication service.
SpaceX, however, requested the Federal Communications Commission to deny a Globalstar application seeking permission for certain spectrum usage for Apple's new network of satellites—an act that shows their rivalry.
Emergency connectivity
Apple's satellite service: A life-saving feature
Apple's satellite service enables sending text messages, calling emergency assistance, and requesting roadside help even in areas where cellphones don't work.
"This technology has already helped save lives," Apple said. "These satellite features are designed to complement carrier offerings, giving users even more ways to stay connected."
Despite the feud with SpaceX over spectrum rights, Apple is still committed to its satellite expansion plans.
Alternative avenues
Exploring partnerships with other satellite providers
Apple has also been in talks with other satellite providers to get more spectrum. The company even explored the option of investing in EchoStar, a Colorado-based satellite operator, for more satellites and spectrum to enable iPhone connectivity. However, these plans have still not materialized.