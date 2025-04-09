What's the story

A court has ordered pediatrician Stuart Copperman to pay $1.6 billion to more than 100 former patients who had accused him of sexual abuse.

Complaints against Copperman date back to the 1980s, when he ran his practice from a basement office in Long Island.

Despite dozens of allegations, he was never charged with a crime. It was only when he approached retirement that he lost his medical license at the age of 65.