The pioneering procedure was performed in October

Nov 22, 2024

What's the story The NYU Langone Health Center in New York City has achieved the world's first fully robotic double lung transplant. The pioneering procedure was performed on 57-year-old Cheryl Mehrkar, a woman from upstate New York. Mehrkar, who has been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for more than a decade, underwent the surgery on October 22.

Patient's story

Mehrkar's journey to the historic transplant

Mehrkar's health took a turn for the worse after she contracted COVID-19. She spoke to Reuters about her ordeal, recalling the moment she realized her health was in serious jeopardy. Despite leading an active life—running a karate school and riding motorcycles—Mehrkar found herself struggling with everyday tasks as her condition worsened.

Surgical details

The procedure and its benefits

The robotic double lung transplant was conducted by a team of doctors, working in tandem with a robot. The robot made small incisions on either side, removed the diseased lungs, prepared the surgical site for implantation, and implanted the donor lungs. This innovative approach reduced the size of incisions from roughly 8-inch to just 2-inch, NYU Langone Health Center's Dr. Stephanie H Chang, who led the procedure, said.

Post-operative progress

Robotic surgery leads to faster recovery

The robotic approach also caused much less trauma to the chest wall, allowing Mehrkar to recover faster. Just days after her surgery, she was already walking around the hospital. This groundbreaking procedure could speed up the healing process and shorten hospital stays for patients undergoing similar surgeries in the future.